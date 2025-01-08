Join Team Brick at the 2025 Wigan Half Marathon and 5K – Run, Raise, and Make a Difference!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking for a challenge in 2025? Ready to get fit, achieve a personal goal, and support a great cause? The Brick is calling on runners, joggers, and walkers of all abilities to join Team Brick for the Wigan Half Marathon or 5K Run at the 2025 Run Wigan Festival on Sunday, 16th March.

The Wigan Half Marathon and 5K are key highlights of the Run Wigan Festival, offering participants the chance to challenge themselves while making a meaningful impact in the local community. Whether you're a seasoned runner or taking on your first big race, every step you take will contribute to supporting The Brick’s vital services.

Run for The Brick and enjoy free entry when you pledge to raise just £50 in sponsorship. As part of Team Brick, you'll receive dedicated support, fundraising tips, and your very own Team Brick training vest to proudly wear on the big day. Together, we can make a real difference.

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, said: "The Wigan Half Marathon and 5K are fantastic events that bring our community together in the spirit of challenge and support. By joining Team Brick, you'll not only achieve a personal goal but also help us continue to support the most vulnerable people in our community. Every step you take makes a difference, and we can't wait to cheer you on and celebrate your achievement!"

The Brick works tirelessly to support people facing poverty, homelessness, and crisis across Wigan and Leigh. By taking part in this event, participants will directly contribute to funding vital services, including housing support, emergency food provisions, and mental health assistance.

Rebekah Meadows, Managing Director at Plastech, is joining the vent for The Brick. She said: "I'm delighted to be running my second race to raise money for The Brick. Every step I take is to show that no one should face life on the streets alone and that together, we can make a difference".

Places are limited, so don't wait – secure your spot now! Whether you're running solo, with friends, or as part of a team, every effort counts.

Event Details:

Half Marathon: 9:30 AM Start

5K Run: 10:15 AM Start

Location: Wigan Town Centre

Sign Up Today by emailing [email protected] to join Team Brick.

For more information about the event, visit: https://runwiganfestivals.co.uk

Together, let's make every mile matter for those who need it most.