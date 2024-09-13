Joy Division stage show: Competition to win 2 tickets and programmes

Win 2 tickets and signed programmes by the cast, for the highly acclaimed 'NEW DAWN FADES: A Play About Joy Division & Manchester'. Award-winning Wigan-born writer/director BRIAN GORMAN (who also stars as Factory Records producer Tony Wilson) is bringing his hugely successful stage show to Wigan's The Edge.

Highly acclaimed writer/actor’s show chronicling the 1970s' NorthWest music scene and the story of Joy Division, tours again this Autumn. This time, Brian Gorman will also be seen onstage in his hometown for the first time in nearly 35 years. Performing at Wigan's The Edge, on Tuesday 15th October, Brian will be making a poignant return to his home town, as he made his acting debut in 1985, in 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' at nearby Trencherfield Mill.

Following its debut at the Manchester Fringe Festival in 2013, New Dawn Fades: A Play About Joy Division & Manchester is the story of 'four ordinary lads' who, inspired by the punk revolution of 1970s Manchester, came together to form one of the most influential bands of all time, Joy Division. Following the untimely death of lead singer Ian Curtis, the band went on to huge world-wide success as New Order. The company will be performing at The Edge, Wigan, as well as The Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, where the show sold out last year. There will also be performances at The Leadmill (Sheffield), and The Met (Bury), culminating in several performances at London's Bloomsbury Theatre.

There will also be an exclusive Joy Division exhibition on display at The Edge. This will include equipment including musical instruments, sound desks, original posters, records, and many other valuable items.

Brian Gorman as 'Tony Wilson' in 'New Dawn Fades'

Brian has organised a competition to win two tickets, plus signed programmes, worth £27.50 each to see the show at The Edge. All you have to do is answer the following question:

Which is your favourite Joy Division song?

Email your answer, with your full name, age, and contact details to [email protected]

Order tickets from the official website: www.newdawnfades.co.uk