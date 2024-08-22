Just over a week to go to The Wigan 10K
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We will be raising funds for our wonderful charity #FORME (raising money and awareness for ME/CFS Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Long Covid) but more research is needed in association with the Perrin Technique a specialised treatement for these debilitating conditions, therefore, we need to raise more funds.
We do this by providing all the pre and post race massages, it looks like we are going to be very busy this year as there are 2,800 runners already registered. All we ask if for a minimium donation of £5 for our efforts.
On the day we also enter a team of runners/walkers into the race, so look our for our T-shirts 'walk with M.E.'. For a bit of family fun, we hold a tombola stand, face painting and our ever faithful mascot The Minion will be there - so come and give him a high five.
Todate , we have managed to raise over £20K for our chosen charity all thanks to your kind donations, if you would like to make a donation you can do so by using the following link :https://bit.ly/forme-donation
We would like to take this time to wish 'Good Luck' to all the runners (and walkers) and look forward to seeing everyone for their much needed pre and post race massages.
