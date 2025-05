Hard at work in Hull!

St Michael's ADS are looking forward to bringing this wonderful comedy/drama to life for you! Just don't miss out! Hope to see you there!

Follow the fortunes of four fish-filleting friends from Hull, looking for fun, a flutter & their fill of bubbly on a day out to Royal Ascot!

Four very different friends who will warm the cockles of your heart & make you laugh out loud! Don't forget to book your tickets!