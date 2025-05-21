Milltown Sound Chorus have already become known for their recent highly successful Barmy Bingo night and Murder Mystery event, so this comedy night is sure to be another fun-filled evening!

"We can't believe we've got this opportunity to represent our little fabulous town of Wigan. We are so thankful for the support we've received so far in helping us to get money for music, costumes, coaching, licensing, it's all very expensive for a non-profit group like ours!" says Cath McConnell of Milltown Sound.

Sara Wilcox added: "our fundraising events have been so popular, and this Comedy Night is the most exciting one yet!"

The comedy night takes place on Friday June 20 at Haydock Conservative Club at 7pm and, boy, do they have a line-up in store!

The first act is Sarah Louise Keegan, who has performed across the UK including alongside Jo Brand, Adam Hills and Peter Kay!

Second up is quick-fire gag merchant Ben Turner, a World One Liner Champion and Comedy Cellar Yorkshire New Act of the Year finalist, who has racked up 3m views on Facebook Reels.

Third is talented James Crook. The quick-witted comedian’s take on the everyday life has left audiences across the North in stitches.

The night will be headlined by Andy White, who has numerous media appearances, including the BBC New Comedy Awards on BBC Choice, Brand Spanking New on BBC Radio 7 and his winning performance on the Weakest Link comedians special!

The night will be hosted by Kevin Caswell-Jones, responsible for regular sell-out comedy shows and is very popular on the comedy circuit.

Tickets are expected to sell out fast so make sure you grab yours now at:

You can see all these acts for just £15 PLUS you get fed with one of Wigan's best pies, peas, bread and cabbage.

What more could us Wiganers ask for?

2 . Contributed Hosts of the Barmy Bingo event Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Milltown after they won their regional singing contest in 2024 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Milltown Sound at their spring show Photo: Submitted Photo Sales