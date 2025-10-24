Legendary guitarist comes to Wigan

Last week saw world renowned and legendary guitarist Jennifer Batten come to Wigan to do a workshop with students. Best known for being Michael Jackson's lead guitarist for 10 years, doing 3 world tours, and playing on some of his biggest hits.

The day consisted of students learning tips and tricks, jams, as well as hearing fascinating stories of her time on the road with the king of Pop.

It was a fantastic day and involved guitarists from Wigan and across the country, who came to learn from Jennifer.