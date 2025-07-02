Leigh's St. Joseph's Players prove comedy classic is odds-on for laughs

The old adage that opposites attract is set to be tested to its laugh-out-loud limits as Leigh’s St Joseph’s Players raise the curtain on the comedy classic, The Odd Couple.

Neil Simon’s Tony Award-winning masterpiece is a hilarious take on the conflicts between two pals who discover that friendship forged over a weekly game of cards is not necessarily the basis for flat-sharing harmony.

Felix Ungar and Oscar Madison are the play’s eponymous ‘odd couple’. Recently separated from their wives, they decide to share an apartment to help each other out.

But comedy gold beckons as it soon becomes clear the pair are the most outrageously mismatched roommates: Felix is a fastidious and neurotic neat freak, Oscar a laid-back and sloppy sportswriter.

The jokes follow thick and fast as the characteristics that drove them both to divorce soon have them at each other’s throats, with side-splitting results.

Debut director, James Tennant said: “The Odd Couple is deservedly acclaimed as one of the all-time comedy greats. Rehearsals have been an absolute joy as we have roared with laughter at the antics of Felix and Oscar.”

The Odd Couple runs from Tuesday 15th July to Saturday 19th July at St Joseph’s Hall, Chapel St, Leigh, WN7 2PR. All shows start at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £12 adult and £6 Under 16s, are available from ticketsource.co.uk/st-josephs-players, or pay on the door.