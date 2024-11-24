Lights, Camera, Festive Action: December at Leigh Film Factory

This December, Leigh Film Factory offers an unmissable lineup of cinematic delights, blending holiday cheer with thrilling independent cinema. With a variety of screenings to suit every taste, there’s no better way to enjoy the season than with a trip to the movies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support New British TalentLeigh Film Factory champions emerging voices in cinema with two screenings of the gripping British indie drama Reputation. Directed by Martin Law, this raw and powerful debut film offers a gritty portrayal of family, loyalty, and survival in modern Britain.

Tuesday, December 3rd, 7:30 PM/ Friday, December 6th, 7:30 PM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holiday Classics for Every MoodThe festive season takes center stage with a selection of beloved Christmas films. From heartwarming tales to quirky classics, there’s something for everyone:

User (UGC) Submitted

Sunday, December 8th, 2 PM: Miracle on 34th Street – Rediscover the magic of belief in this timeless holiday favorite.

Wednesday, December 11th, 2 PM: Love Actually – Enjoy a cup of cheer with "A Film and a Brew for a Fiver."

Saturday, December 14th:2 PM: The Muppet Christmas Carol – The whole family will adore this joyful retelling of Dickens’ classic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7:30 PM: The Nightmare Before Christmas – Tim Burton’s quirky masterpiece bridges Halloween and Christmas perfectly.

Sunday, December 15th, 2 PM: The Man Who Invented Christmas – Dive into the origins of Charles Dickens’ iconic tale.

Sunday, December 22nd, 5 PM: It’s a Wonderful Life – Cap off your Christmas weekend with this heartwarming classic.

Non-Traditional FavoritesFor those who prefer their holiday movies with a twist:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, December 19th, 7:30 PM: Coyote Ugly – Feel-good fun with an unforgettable soundtrack.

Saturday, December 21st:2 PM: Elf – The modern comedy classic that’s sure to spread Christmas cheer.

7:30 PM: Die Hard – Because nothing says Christmas like Bruce Willis saving the day!

Post-Christmas NostalgiaEnd the month on a high note with a beloved musical favourite:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, December 28th, 7:30 PM: Grease – Relive the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll with this timeless musical.

Why Choose Leigh Film Factory?Leigh Film Factory provides a cozy, welcoming atmosphere perfect for movie enthusiasts of all ages. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a film solo, with loved ones, or as a family outing, the venue promises an unforgettable experience.

🎟️ Tickets are available now! Don’t miss out on this incredible December program. Book early to secure your seat and make this holiday season truly cinematic.

www.leighfilmfactory.com