Lights, Camera, Festive Action: December at Leigh Film Factory
Support New British TalentLeigh Film Factory champions emerging voices in cinema with two screenings of the gripping British indie drama Reputation. Directed by Martin Law, this raw and powerful debut film offers a gritty portrayal of family, loyalty, and survival in modern Britain.
Tuesday, December 3rd, 7:30 PM/ Friday, December 6th, 7:30 PM
Holiday Classics for Every MoodThe festive season takes center stage with a selection of beloved Christmas films. From heartwarming tales to quirky classics, there’s something for everyone:
Sunday, December 8th, 2 PM: Miracle on 34th Street – Rediscover the magic of belief in this timeless holiday favorite.
Wednesday, December 11th, 2 PM: Love Actually – Enjoy a cup of cheer with "A Film and a Brew for a Fiver."
Saturday, December 14th:2 PM: The Muppet Christmas Carol – The whole family will adore this joyful retelling of Dickens’ classic.
7:30 PM: The Nightmare Before Christmas – Tim Burton’s quirky masterpiece bridges Halloween and Christmas perfectly.
Sunday, December 15th, 2 PM: The Man Who Invented Christmas – Dive into the origins of Charles Dickens’ iconic tale.
Sunday, December 22nd, 5 PM: It’s a Wonderful Life – Cap off your Christmas weekend with this heartwarming classic.
Non-Traditional FavoritesFor those who prefer their holiday movies with a twist:
Thursday, December 19th, 7:30 PM: Coyote Ugly – Feel-good fun with an unforgettable soundtrack.
Saturday, December 21st:2 PM: Elf – The modern comedy classic that’s sure to spread Christmas cheer.
7:30 PM: Die Hard – Because nothing says Christmas like Bruce Willis saving the day!
Post-Christmas NostalgiaEnd the month on a high note with a beloved musical favourite:
Saturday, December 28th, 7:30 PM: Grease – Relive the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll with this timeless musical.
Why Choose Leigh Film Factory?Leigh Film Factory provides a cozy, welcoming atmosphere perfect for movie enthusiasts of all ages. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a film solo, with loved ones, or as a family outing, the venue promises an unforgettable experience.
