Local author hosts signing for her fourth children's book

Jen Carney, author-illustrator of the award-winning children’s book series, The Accidental Diary of B.U.G., will be signing copies of her latest book, The Day My Dog Got Famous, at Waterstones in Wigan’s Grand Arcade on Saturday February 10 between 11am and 1pm.
By Jen CarneyContributor
Published 27th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
The Day My Dog Got Famous, published by Penguin and aimed at readers 8+, is the first book in a new comedy series that celebrates foster families.

Jen, who supported Jeff Kinney, the hugely popular author of the Diary of A Wimpy Kid series, on his UK tour, said, ‘As well as encouraging reading for pure pleasure, I’m passionate about ensuring different family unts are represented in children’s literature. In my BUG books, I focused on a child who’d been adopted, like my own children. I was inspired to write my new series by my sister. She’s been a foster carer for over 20 years and has four children of her own as well. She’s a hero.’

The story, which is about a boy who finds himself drawn into an online pet popularity contest, despite having a decidedly untalented pet dog, has been widely praised by early readers including children’s TV presenter, Lauren Layfield, who said, ‘It’s a really fun story with Jen’s signature funny illustrations - your kid’s gonna love it!’ and Maisie Chan, author of Danny Chung Does Not Do Maths who described the book as ‘Funny, heartfelt and inclusive - a brilliant read!’

For further details about the event, or to check out Jen’s books, visit www.jen-carney.com

