Local book club fundraiser event

Page pals in Atherton is a local book club doing a fundraiser for mind charity to bslread awareness on how reading helps the affects of mental health. With tik tok influencers attending and authors doing talks!

We had in mind to open a book club after not having many options for people who suffer with mental health and struggle to get out and socialise , after speaking with people in the community we opened it up to the public and the amount of interest has been so eye opening to us , as suffering from problems myself (Vanessa) and being diagnosed with Asperger's I struggled to fit into social environments and reading was the only thing that brought me joy and away from the stresses of life.

Llike many people I needed an outlet and like minded people to share it with and finding others had the same problems we decided to do a fundraiser event which will be held on the first of June this year , we have some amazing authors coming along and tik tok influencer bookishdad reads is coming down for a q&a and talk on mental health which he uses his platform to bring awareness.

We want to get this event out there and raise money for a great cause and bring the community something that anyone can attend to and feel safe and have a safe place to enjoy socialising and hope our fundraiser can raise enough money to help people who struggle with any hidden disabilities or mental health problems every day of there lives. It's not only means the world to us but the world to page pals and our town and hopefully bring new people in and open up more opportunities to open more clubs for everyone .