Tickets now on sale for Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre's first ever music fundraiser at The Snug Coffee House in Atherton on Friday 1st November.

Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre are holding their first ever music fund-raiser at The Snug Coffee House in Atherton on Friday November 1.

The event will raise money to support all the amazing registered unpaid carers the centre support across the Wigan borough.

Fresh from supporting Richard Ashcroft in the summer, Wigan's very own upcoming artist, Maxwell Varey will headline the event.

Support is provided by Nellik, who recently showcased his talent on Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams BBC documentary.

Nellik is eager to share his music and connect with new audiences.

Local female solo artist, Summer completes the line-up.

When the music ends, local comedian, Chris Boyle will be auctioning items that have been donated by local football and rugby league clubs.

Items include a Leigh Leopards Magic Weekend shirt signed by the whole 2024 squad, a signed Manchester United pennant, a signed Wigan Athletic ball and tickets to Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Warriors matches.

Event organiser and carers case officer at Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre, Kieron Sales said: "All the money raised from this event will make a profound difference to what the centre can offer unpaid carers of all ages.

"We can't thank Rachael Flaszczak at The Snug for giving us this opportunity to host this event and also to all the artists involved for donating their time and efforts. It promises to be a night to remember.”

The centre are also appealing to see if any local businesses across the borough would like to support the event by donating vouchers that can be raffled or auctioned at the event. You can get in touch with Kieron on 01942 697885.

Tickets are onsale via the following link and everyone that buys a ticket will be entered into a prize draw: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/manchester/the-snug-coffee-house/wigan-and-leigh-carers-fest/2024-11-01/17:30/t-ojyykrg