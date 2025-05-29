Makants Greyhound Rescue Summer Fair
We are excited to share our Summer Fair weekend details with you.
On Saturday 28th June from 12 noon to 4 pm: Family Fun Day including a funfair, 'Have a go' agility course, stalls and dog photo booth PLUS a Community Table Top Sale, an ideal time to sell those items you no longer need. (There is no charge for pitches but a small donation is appreciated, you would need to provide own tables, own gazebo optional. Any enquiries please e mail [email protected])
On Sunday 29th June from 10 am to 4 pm we have our Fun Dog Show event with the funfair, local artisan stalls, home made cakes, dog treats and our dog show starting at 12 noon. With two rings and entrance fee only £2.00 per dog per class (enter and pay on the day) the dog show is always popular! You can find the full list of dog show classes under 'Events' on our webpage. www.makants.uk
We do hope you will be able to come along to our Summer Fair weekend and help us raise funds for the greyhounds in our care.