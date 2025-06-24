Makants Greyhound Rescue Summer Fair

Rosettes waiting to be awarded at our dog show

Our popular event is being held once again on Mosley common - M28 1DT - and this year we have a two-day event planned!

On Saturday, June 28 from 12 noon to 4pm: Family Fun Day including a funfair, 'Have a go' agility course, stalls and dog photo booth PLUS a Community Table Top Sale, an ideal time to sell those items you no longer need. (There is no charge for pitches but a small donation is appreciated, you would need to provide own tables, own gazebo optional. Any enquiries please e mail [email protected])

On Sunday, June 29 from 10am to 4pm we have our Fun Dog Show event with the funfair, local artisan stalls, home made cakes, dog treats and our dog show starting at 12 noon. With two rings and entrance fee only £2 per dog per class (enter and pay on the day, cash or card but cash is preferred) the dog show is always popular!

More details on the dog show classes can be found on our website www.makants.uk, under 'Events'.

Please come along and support you local greyhound rescue!