MTWs Got Talent comes to Ince

Friday 23rd May 2025 sees the first 'More Than Words Got Talent' Final at their new home at Sovereign Business Park in Ince.

The project was launched back in March and it's been action-packed with daily rehearsals, backstage contestant interviews and even a red-carpet event to welcome the judges!

More Than Words is a not-for-profit organisation based at Sovereign Business Park, Ince, Wigan. They work with children, young people and adults with disabilities and autism. Their speciality is offering a variety of arts and creative activities to help people express themselves, grow in confidence and produce local community performances that highlight issues specific to disabled people.

After an exciting week of over 50 auditions from the students at More Than Words, 13 finalists got through to the main event. It's been a huge success for the students who have really worked hard to showcase their own creativity and passion for performing.

Aaron and Rochelle meet the judges

The event is a fundraiser for More Than Words' annual student celebration ball in November, which is the highlight of the year for both students and staff.

Stacey Forsyth-Duffy, Partnerships and Development Manager at More Than Words said:

“I'm so proud of this project. Students have worked so hard over the past couple of months working with our staff to create their own individual performances. We've seen singers, impressionists, dancers, comedians, circus skills and roller skaters! It’s been a fabulous journey throughout the rehearsals and audition process. The final is sure to be amazing!

Tickets are still available using this link and everyone is welcome - https://localgiving.org/fundraising/MTW-Got-Talent