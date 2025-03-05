Music in Mind Festival is back in Wigan

The festival integrates people with additional needs and community groups in a fun fuelled evening in 2025.

Music in Mind have organised MIMFEST four consecutive times and will arrive at Wigan’s Edge Arena to deliver a “proper festival feeling" on Wednesday, May 21 with a host of performers and activities catering for people with additional needs.

The event will last from 10am to 4pm and includes a variety of tribute acts from returning stars such as Elvis, Michael Jackson, Abba, and the newest addition, Taylor Swift.

Organisers Allan Hart and Ian Unsworth said the event was “almost alchemic by putting our skills together we’ve made something wonderful".

MIMFEST 2024. Photo:Photographer Michelle Adamson

The lifelong musicians want to create an environment in which everyone enjoy the music and freely express themselves without fear of judgement and knowing there in a completely safe environment by bringing the festival feeling indoors.

Tickets are on sale for £5 per person but carers can go free.

The festival will also include a magician, face-painting and the authentic Ghostbuster car with crew.

From their previous experience Allan said they have a better understanding of their audience, allowing them to make the festival tailor-make the festival for people with additional needs.

Organisers Allan Hart and Ian Unsworth, right, from Music in Mind. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Asked for his favourite aspect of MIMFEST, Allan recalled being on the dance floor.

He said: “Whatever you look like or your background it feels like there is absolutely no judgement. It’s something you have to experience yourself.”

For more details about MIMFEST or tickets visit their Facebook page Music in Mind or contact them at [email protected]