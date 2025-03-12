New art gallery in Skelmersdale
The Ecumenical Centre in Skelmersdale, will be opening a new gallery “Art At The Eccy” on Friday, March 21 at 6pm.
Based initially in the Café area of the centre, which is open to the public during the Ecumenical Centres, normal opening hours.
Paul Mc Connell, Centre Manager said: “Being at the heat of the community is more than bricks and mortar. It’s hope, inspiration, opportunity and culture. The gallery will be all of these things. The artist will be mainly associated with Skelmersdale recognising Skelmersdale as a great place to be a part of.”
The opening will also see the relocation of Pete Nelsons (Skelmersdale) “Miners Sculpture”. Commissioned by South West Lancashire TUC Centre in 2016, For Workers Memorial Day.
“Remember the dead fight for the living”
Both openings will be carried out by Ashley Dalton MP, West Lancashire Constituency.
No alcohol will be served but tea and coffee will be available.
If you require any further information please contact: Paul Mc Connell, Centre Manager, email - [email protected] or John Fillis, Volunteer Curator, email - [email protected]