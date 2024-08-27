New Wigan music scene documentary set for September release

By Jamie Callaghan
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2024, 11:01 BST
A few months ago, new production company Jamie Callaghan Studios put out a campaign inviting local Wigan based bands, musical venues & other people influential to the thriving music scene in Wigan to be featured on the upcoming documentary, 'A Guide To: Wigan Music Scene' - which interviews bands, artists & influential people about the iconic Wigan Music Scene.

Since then, the team at Jamie Callaghan Studios have been inundated with emails & messages asking to be featured in the documentary or to give information & history about the iconic music scene which the team have been extremely grateful for!

From July, Jamie Callaghan Studios have been filming around Wigan Town Centre & it's surrounding areas (such as Orrell, Pemberton, Billinge etc.) and have conducted around 10 interviews with bands & iconic venues around Wigan.

Jamie Callaghan Studios can now announce a release date of Friday 6th September and will be released on the JCS YouTube channel, which the trailer for the documentary can already be found (link below).

More details about the documentary will be posted on the Jamie Callaghan Studios (JCS) social media channels!

A Guide To: Wigan Music Scene Official Trailer

