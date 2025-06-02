NHS Trust poised to celebrates National Volunteers’ Week

Between Monday 2nd June and Sunday 8th June Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will join with other hospitals, charities, and voluntary sector organisations throughout the UK to celebrate and thank their volunteers during National Volunteers’ Week.

Launched in 1984, Volunteers’ Week is an annual UK-wide campaign to celebrate and recognise the contributions of volunteers, thanking current and past volunteers for their invaluable efforts. Volunteers’ Week aims to recognise and celebrate the contribution and achievements of millions of volunteers up and down the country who give their energy, skills, and time to helping and supporting others.

WWL’s Voluntary Services Manager, Nadia Bousseau said: “Our wonderful team of over 300 volunteers freely dedicate their time and skills to helping our patients and staff and Volunteers’ Week is the perfect opportunity to thank and recognise our volunteers for everything they do.”

Volunteering is an enriching and rewarding experience, helping others and giving something back to the community. It also provides volunteers with the opportunity to meet new people and make friends, whilst gaining new experiences and skills.

Ward Volunteer, Tracy Ibileye

One such volunteer at WWL is Tracy Ibileye who lends a helping hand at mealtimes as a Ward Volunteer.

Tracy said: “I joined as a Ward Volunteer because I wanted to help and to give something back, but I didn’t realise just how much I would gain in return. My role in assisted feeding reminded me of the side of healthcare that is often quiet but incredibly powerful.

"Sitting with patients during mealtimes, offering a hand, a smile, or simply some friendly conversation, is another reminder to me on how meaningful the small moments can be.”

Tracy continued: “Volunteers’ Week is a beautiful reminder that giving your time, no matter how small, can create ripples of kindness in someone’s life. For me, this experience has been a lesson in empathy, in patience, and in the quiet strength of human connection. I’m grateful to the staff and patients who welcomed me into their world. It’s something I’ll always carry with me.”

WWL is reaching out to people who would like to learn new skills and gain experience in healthcare, and in particular looking for volunteers to provide support on our wards in our hospitals.

Throughout Volunteers’ Week, WWL will showcase the many different Volunteer roles across the Trust on its social media channels, including those who volunteer remotely.

If you feel you would be suitable for one of our Volunteer roles, taking on four-hourly sessions per week, please contact Voluntary Services Manager, Nadia Bousseau on 07899 039 955 or at [email protected] .

You can watch a full video here about our Volunteers at WWL: https://shorturl.at/OI25u