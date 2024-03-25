Nordic Walking sessions are coming to Wigan this Spring

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Council's Be Well will be Hosting walks across three different routes for everyone over the age of 16.

Originating in Finland, Nordic Walking is a more relaxing alternative to a full body work out where walkers use two poles that stimulate the upper body in a similar way to cross-country skiing.

Due to this, you will burn around 20 percent more calories than if you were walking without poles. This will lead to improving your Body Mass Index (BMI) score and reducing your waistline.

Nordic Walking is enjoyed by 10 million people worldwide

Splitting the load between your upper and lower body reduces the impact on your joints and although your whole body is being worked, it is thought to be easier than normal walking especially when going uphill.

This makes Nordic Walking ideal for those who are recovering from injury or have issues with mobility. As it is important to maintain strength as you grow older this a good option for those who want to get some fresh air whilst exercising.

All of these walks are free of charge and for the majority of them you will not need to book in, just make sure to arrive at least 10 minutes before.

Also, if you would like to bring your dog, you are allowed to aslong as they are kept on a non-extendable lead at all times.

Along with the physical benefits Nordic Walking can help your mental health as walking regulary is proven to boost your mood, increase your energy levels and help you sleep better.