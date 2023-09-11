Oktoberfest comes to Wigan!
Inspired by a genuine love of the traditional Bavarian festival and great beer, Oktoberfest 2023, brings authentic German food and live entertainment all evening long to Wigan town centre.
By Jordan JamesContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
PROST! Wigan Oktoberfest NEW & IMPROVED FOR 2023!
Oktoberfest is returning to Wigan for a day and night of beers and cheers! Prepare your lederhosen and dirndls because it's time to grab a stein and have a sing-a-long. All tickets include one free pint!
Tickets: skiddle.com/e/36380403
At Oktoberfest – held at Vibe on King Street on the evening of Saturday October 14 – you can expect the following and more!
- German Beers + Steins!
- Oompah Bands + Performers!
- Bavarian Trestle Tables + Benches!
- German Pretzels + Bratwursts!
- Complete Oktoberfest Venue Transformation!
Inspired by a genuine love of the traditional Bavarian festival and great beer, Oktoberfest 2023, brings authentic German food and live entertainment all evening long.