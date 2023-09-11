Watch more videos on Shots!

PROST! Wigan Oktoberfest NEW & IMPROVED FOR 2023!

Oktoberfest is returning to Wigan for a day and night of beers and cheers! Prepare your lederhosen and dirndls because it's time to grab a stein and have a sing-a-long. All tickets include one free pint!

At Oktoberfest – held at Vibe on King Street on the evening of Saturday October 14 – you can expect the following and more!

- German Beers + Steins!

- Oompah Bands + Performers!

- Bavarian Trestle Tables + Benches!

- German Pretzels + Bratwursts!

- Complete Oktoberfest Venue Transformation!