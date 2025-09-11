Oktoberfest lands in 49 pubs in the North West
Marston’s is bringing the world-renowned Oktoberfest festivities to local pubs up and down the country, from 12th September - 5th October - no passport required.
Marston’s has teamed up with official Oktoberfest beer Löwenbräu, to give punters the chance to raise a two-pint stein while enjoying high-energy live music, special events and iconic beer snacks without the hours of travel, queues and struggling their way through German phrases.
Also joining the drinks line-up is Jägermeister and Licor 43, providing Jäger shots and bombs, and baby beer shots, served in miniature steins, to keep the good times flowing.
Marston’s is also launching an exclusive limited edition Oktoberfest food menu in selected pubs to finish off the authentic experience, including giant pretzels, Frankfurters, currywurst, Black Forest Gateau and an Oktoberfeast platter complete with a Frankfurter, southern-fried chicken fillet, bacon chop, giant pretzel, sauerkraut, and cheese fondue sauce.
Over 400 pubs will be decked with the iconic blue and white bunting and bringing the bierkeller vibes with themed events across the three-week festivities. On Saturday 13th September and Saturday 27th September, participating pubs will be hosting Wunderbar Saturdays, complete with live music, fancy dress and activities including everything from quizzes, stein holding competitions and yodel-offs.
Claire Robertson, Director of Operations at Marston’s, said: “We know how hard it is to take holiday plans from group chat to reality so this autumn, we’re saving people the trouble and bringing one of the world’s most iconic festivals to their local pub.
“We’re so excited to be hosting the UK’s biggest Oktoberfest celebrations at over 400Marston’s pubs and giving our customers the chance to enjoy authentic German food, Löwenbräu beer that’s been brewed within the walls of Munich and some fantastic entertainment, all without the hassle of planning and travelling - that’s time better spent at the pub!”
To find your nearest Marston’s pub hosting Oktoberfest celebrations, visit: https://www.marstonspubs.co.uk/oktoberfest