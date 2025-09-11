Oktoberfest lands in 49 pubs in the North West

This Autumn Marston’s is bringing steins and good times to over 400 pubs across the UK, with a jam-packed programme inspired by Munich’s most famous festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marston’s is bringing the world-renowned Oktoberfest festivities to local pubs up and down the country, from 12th September - 5th October - no passport required.

Marston’s has teamed up with official Oktoberfest beer Löwenbräu, to give punters the chance to raise a two-pint stein while enjoying high-energy live music, special events and iconic beer snacks without the hours of travel, queues and struggling their way through German phrases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also joining the drinks line-up is Jägermeister and Licor 43, providing Jäger shots and bombs, and baby beer shots, served in miniature steins, to keep the good times flowing.

Oktoberfest

Marston’s is also launching an exclusive limited edition Oktoberfest food menu in selected pubs to finish off the authentic experience, including giant pretzels, Frankfurters, currywurst, Black Forest Gateau and an Oktoberfeast platter complete with a Frankfurter, southern-fried chicken fillet, bacon chop, giant pretzel, sauerkraut, and cheese fondue sauce.

Over 400 pubs will be decked with the iconic blue and white bunting and bringing the bierkeller vibes with themed events across the three-week festivities. On Saturday 13th September and Saturday 27th September, participating pubs will be hosting Wunderbar Saturdays, complete with live music, fancy dress and activities including everything from quizzes, stein holding competitions and yodel-offs.

Claire Robertson, Director of Operations at Marston’s, said: “We know how hard it is to take holiday plans from group chat to reality so this autumn, we’re saving people the trouble and bringing one of the world’s most iconic festivals to their local pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so excited to be hosting the UK’s biggest Oktoberfest celebrations at over 400Marston’s pubs and giving our customers the chance to enjoy authentic German food, Löwenbräu beer that’s been brewed within the walls of Munich and some fantastic entertainment, all without the hassle of planning and travelling - that’s time better spent at the pub!”

To find your nearest Marston’s pub hosting Oktoberfest celebrations, visit: https://www.marstonspubs.co.uk/oktoberfest