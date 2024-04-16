Pemberton Band Solo Contest and Gala Concert
We are very lucky to be able to host a free masterclass hosted by Glyn and Helen Williams from 3pm in the Mount Zion Church next to the bandroom. This will be a really inspiring session for brass players wanting to learn something from two of the best in the business.
The gala concert will take place later on in the evening with doors opening at 7pm and concert starting at 7:30pm.
Tickets are £10 and available to purchase via -
or by contacting Vicky on +447738006078
The band have also recently qualified for the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain to represent the North West in the Championship section in October at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Keep an eye out as there will be events posted to help fundraise for this in the near future. We also have a just giving page for anybody who would wish to make a donation.