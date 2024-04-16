Pemberton Band Solo Contest and Gala Concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are very lucky to be able to host a free masterclass hosted by Glyn and Helen Williams from 3pm in the Mount Zion Church next to the bandroom. This will be a really inspiring session for brass players wanting to learn something from two of the best in the business.

The gala concert will take place later on in the evening with doors opening at 7pm and concert starting at 7:30pm.

Tickets are £10 and available to purchase via -

Pemberton Gala Concert with guest soloists Glyn and Helen Williams of the Cory Band

or by contacting Vicky on +447738006078

