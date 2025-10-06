Penny flash magical Christmas weekend: A festive extravaganza awaits!

As the festive season approaches, Pennington Flash Country Park is set to host its first-ever Christmas Artisan Markets, transforming the heart of Greater Manchester’s only National Nature Reserve into a twinkling winter wonderland. On Saturday, November 29, from 12pm to 8pm, and Sunday, November 30, from 11am to 4pm, the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh will come alive with holiday cheer, thanks to the vision of organiser Kate, a lifelong fan of the venue.

Kate, who has visited Pennington Flash for years, has always been captivated by its serene pools, abundant wildlife, and tranquil trails. When the opportunity arose to bring her passion for artisan markets to this cherished location, she was overjoyed. “Pennington Flash is a magical place,” Kate shared. “Securing this venue for our Christmas markets was a dream come true – it’s the perfect setting to blend festive spirit with the beauty of nature.”

Entry to the markets is completely free, inviting everyone to explore a treasure trove of handcrafted gifts, ideal for early Christmas shopping right here in Wigan. Stalls will overflow with locally sourced delights: nature-inspired winter plants and intricately carved wooden ornaments, eco-friendly homewares combining rustic charm with sustainability, and indulgent treats like artisanal cheeses, scented soaps, glowing candles, and wax melts to cozy up any festive space.

Shoppers can discover artisan jewellery and accessories for holiday sparkle, while children will be enchanted by whimsical Christmas decorations, captivating storybooks, and eco-conscious toys. Pet lovers will find a dedicated corner with handmade pet toys, natural foods, and a doggy bakery serving homemade cakes and cookies to delight furry companions.

Pennington Flash

Beyond shopping, the markets promise festive fun for all ages. Free family-friendly games will keep spirits soaring, while live music and a choir fill the air with joyful melodies to really get the festive vibes going. Warm up with a tempting array of delicious hot food, including sizzling bratwurst hot dogs, and sip on steaming mulled wine, boozy hot chocolates, or handcrafted coffee to keep you cozy as you stroll. A highlight for families will be Santa’s Grotto, where little ones can share their Christmas wishes with Father Christmas himself, set against the stunning backdrop of Pennington Flash’s winter wildlife. Note that a small entry fee applies for the grotto, ensuring a magical experience for all who visit.

Organised by Kate, the event celebrates Wigan’s vibrant community and its cherished natural heritage. Known for its birdlife and scenic walks, Pennington Flash will trade its usual calm for a festive buzz, inviting visitors to add a touch of tinsel to their nature trails.

With free entry, on-site parking, and extended Saturday hours for evening browsing under the winter sky, it’s an ideal outing to kick off the holiday season. Whether you’re a market enthusiast or seeking a fresh festive experience, Pennington Flash’s Christmas Artisan Markets, brought to life by Kate’s dedication, are set to become a beloved Wigan tradition.

Join the merriment on November 29 and 30 – wrap up warm and let the festive magic begin!

For more details, visit instagram @kcartisanofficial