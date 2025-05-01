Pride at Leigh Film Factory: LGBTQ+ Cinema and Celebration 31 May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leigh Film Factory is proud to present a special day of LGBTQ+ cinema, conversation, and community on Saturday, 31 May, as part of our Pride celebrations. Whether you identify as LGBTQ+ or as an ally, you’ll find a warm welcome at this inclusive celebration of queer stories, identity, and love.

Audiences will enjoy two powerful and acclaimed films: God’s Own Country and Layla, both exploring themes of identity, connection, and self-discovery.

God’s Own Country, set in the windswept Yorkshire countryside, tells the story of a young farmer (Josh O’Connor) whose solitary life is transformed by the arrival of a Romanian migrant worker (Alec Secareanu). This BAFTA-nominated feature is a quiet, intimate, and unflinching portrait of love and emotional awakening.

Layla, the debut feature from writer-director Amrou Al-Kadhi, follows a struggling Arab drag queen navigating first love and the complexities of identity. Bold, heartfelt, and deeply personal, Layla is a celebration of visibility, courage, and queer joy.

Between screenings, audiences will be invited to join a short panel discussion featuring local changemakers—those helping make Pride happen in Leigh and Wigan—alongside a queer filmmaker sharing their personal journey and creative insight.

A special guest performer is also expected to introduce Layla—with full details to be announced shortly.

Throughout the day, the venue’s bar will be open and serving specially themed Pride drinks, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Accessible ticket pricing has been introduced to ensure as many people as possible can take part: see both films for just £10, or book an individual screening for £8.

This event is made possible with generous support from Film Hub North and the British Film Institute (BFI).

For tickets and further updates, visit leighfilmfactory.com