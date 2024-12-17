Project Giving Back 2024 - Cara's Christmas Charity Donations for Veterans

This Christmas, BSSDCA-Bodhi’s Security and Self-Defence Consulting Agency (BSSDCA) is dedicated to giving back to the veterans in our community who have bravely served our country. My stepdaughter, Cara, is spearheading this heartfelt initiative in collaboration with the Wigan Armed Forces Headquarters.

We invite you to join us in making a difference in the lives of veterans in need this holiday season. Your generous donations will provide much-needed support and bring joy to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.

These veterans have made selfless sacrifices to safeguard the UK, and this generous act will help them enjoy their Christmas this year, which might otherwise not be possible due to their financial situation. The families and children of these veterans will also benefit greatly from your kindness. Cara is doing this from the heart and as part of a home school project focused on giving back, instead of wanting gifts this year.

All contributions can be dropped off at the Wigan Armed Forces Headquarters, Molyneux House, School Ln, Wigan WN1 3SE, no later than Friday, the 20th of December 2024, where they will be distributed to veterans in need. For more information, please contact Sandra Hannon at Wigan Armed Forces Headquarters at 01942 821293.

Let's come together to show our gratitude and support for our veterans. Your kindness and generosity will make a significant impact this Christmas.