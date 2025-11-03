Read all about it! Wigan author hosts writing workshop

Learn how to use old newspapers as a writing prompt with Wigan author Susan Brownrigg

A free fun writing workshop at Haigh Hall this Sunday will give visitors a chance to try their hand at creating a story using old newspapers as a prompt.

Hosted by local published children's book author Susan Brownrigg, workshop participants will scour newspapers from the past to find story ideas.

This is a technique Susan used herself when she created her popular children's book Gracie Fairshaw and the Mysterious Guest set in 1920s Blackpool.

Susan said: 'There is so much inspiration to be found in old newspapers - from the news stories themselves to photographs to advertisements. I've even used tide times and weather reports to make sure my historical novels are accurate! Newspapers are great for authors who are looking for story prompts and can be a bit of a lucky dip!'

The Read all About It workshop is part of a popular series of writing events held once a month in the Stables Yard classroom. The workshop takes place this Sunday, November 8, between 1pm and 2.30pm.

It is followed by a FREE open mic where writers can share what they've created or something they have brought with them for the event - or just stay and listen to the readings.

The event will run as follows:

1.00-2.30pm: Creative Writing workshop (please bring your own writing materials or a device to create your own work on).

2.30-3.00pm: Break (Various refreshments available to purchase in the Stables Courtyard)

3.00-4.00pm: Open Mic (Stay and read extracts of your work or just watch others perform their work)

Made possible with support from Healthy Arts and The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players.

This workshop takes place on the first floor of the Stables Courtyard, in the classroom. There is a lift to the first floor, accessible toilets on the ground floor and accessible parking.

The workshop is aimed at adults whether you are a beginner or a more experienced writer. On this occasion, children aged 7+ are also invited to take part, but must be accompanied by an adult.

Free tickets for the writing workshop are available from eventbrite.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/read-all-about-it-tickets-1845143757649?

Susan enjoys delivering author talks, workshops and events to all ages. A former Byrchall High School pupil, she grew up in Abram and Platt Bridge. A former journalist and sub-editor, Susan has also worked as a heritage and wildlife educator, and as a museum learning manager.

She now works as a part time library assistant and recently completed an MA in creative writing. She is the author of five historical mysteries for children aged 8+ published by Fox and Ink Books. Her latest, Wrong Tracks, inspired by the Rainhill Trials, received a five-star review in the Daily Telegraph. She is currently working on her first historical mystery for adults.

You can find out more about Susan's books at susanbrownrigg.com