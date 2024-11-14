Santa Claus now living in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Who knew that Santa Claus has taken up residence in Sunshine House Community Centre, Scholes Wigan, as a temporary home before his big BIG night on Christmas Eve?!!

Come along to the Sunshine House Christmas Fair on Saturday 16th November to book your breakfast with Santa from 23rd of November onwards.

Alternatively ring Santa's Grotto on 01942 820026 and one of his elves will book you a place.

Be quick now....Santa's diary is getting mighty full!