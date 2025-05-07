Secret code unlocks 2-4-1 discount at Total Ninja throughout May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Secure 2 for 1 sessions at Total Ninja Manchester throughout May with secret discount code

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get up, get active and head to Total Ninja Manchester for pulse-raising adventure and to discover your inner ninja throughout the whole of May, including the half term and Bank Holidays. Families can secure 2-for-1 tickets to double the fun.

The park tests your Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across their inflatable – plus find out if you have what it takes to beat the wall!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it’s time to refuel, families can relax in the cafe with a variety of drinks, snacks or mains.

Total Ninja Manchester

Aspiring ninjas can play more and pay less with 2-for-1 Ninja Sessions throughout May, including over the half term and Bank Holidays, by pre-booking online using the code MADMAY.

The offer is valid for 1 and 2-hour sessions, which must be pre-booked online for the same date and time.

Total Ninja is open each day of May Half-Term, including Bank Holidays, to ensure non-stop family fun.

For full Ts & Cs or to make a booking, go to totalninja.co.uk or to keep up with Total Ninja’s day-to-day updates, follow totalninjauk on Instagram or Total Ninja on Facebook.