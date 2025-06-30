SEND Inclusion Support sister Therapy company based in Wigan
Launching SEND Inclusion Therapy: A Holistic Approach to Supporting Every Child
Following the success of SEND Inclusion Support, which has provided high-quality assistance to children with complex needs both in and out of school, we are proud to announce the launch of our sister business, SEND Inclusion Therapy. This new venture is led by Monica Bugg, a highly experienced and compassionate therapist whose work is rooted in understanding, adapting to, and meeting the unique needs of every child.
Meet Monica Bugg – Lead Therapist
With over two decades of experience supporting children and young people with social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH) challenges, as well as physical disabilities, Monica brings a wealth of knowledge to her role. Her professional journey has spanned educational, residential, and therapeutic settings, working primarily one-to-one with children to make a meaningful difference in their lives.
Monica’s own experience as a parent, combined with her rich background in child-centred environments, informs her deep understanding of child development. Her approach is holistic, drawing on her academic and therapeutic qualifications to place the individual child at the heart of every intervention.
Her qualifications include:
- MA in Health and Rehabilitation Psychology
- PGCE with Qualified Teacher Status (QTS)
- Postgraduate training in Neuro-Developmental Therapy at the Institute for Neuro-Physiological Psychology (INPP) in Chester
- ADOS-2 Assessor Certification
- NCFE Certificate in Understanding Autism
- ILM Managerial Qualification
Monica spent over 15 years as a part-time Neuro-Developmental Therapist at INPP and previously served as a Senior Supervising Practitioner at The Key Clinic in London. She also held roles as a Head Teacher in an independent school dedicated to students with SEMH and High-Functioning Autism, a High Needs Tutor at LEA College, and a SEN Teacher.
A registered member of the British Psychological Society (currently GMBPsS), Monica combines her psychological insight with hands-on expertise to tailor therapy that supports every aspect of a child’s well-being.
A Vision Rooted in Development and Inclusion
Monica’s lifelong mission has been to promote positive outcomes for children—enabling them to grow into successful, fulfilled adults. She believes that effective support must honour each child’s individuality, background, and developmental journey. This belief is echoed in her professional ethos and therapeutic practice.
“Every child is different and every culture nurtures different strengths and values in its members. Within these individual differences there is a common theme, the theme of development—the universal factor shared by all children whatever their background and whatever their future.” – Sally Goddard Blythe, The Well Balanced Child (Monica’s mentor from 2007–2022)
What SEND Inclusion Therapy Offers
SEND Inclusion Therapy is committed to providing a child-centred, developmentally informed service that responds to the diverse needs of children and young people. Services include:
- Individual therapy for children with complex needs
- Neuro-developmental assessments and interventions
- Autism-specific assessments (including ADOS-2)
- Support for SEMH and behavioural challenges
- Parent and school consultations
- Training for professionals
At the core of our new service is a belief that with the right guidance, every child can thrive—emotionally, socially, and academically.