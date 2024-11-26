Singing star heads home to save hall

A Leigh-born opera star who has performed for Her late Majesty the Queen and Rod Stewart, amongst others, is set to return home this week for a charity concert to save the town’s last remaining theatre.

Internationally renowned tenor, Joe Shovelton, will take to the stage at Leigh’s iconic St Joseph’s Hall this Sunday 1st December for an afternoon performance featuring live music and conversation, all washed down with a cream tea and glass of fizz. And tickets are selling fast!

Joe, who was born in Firs Maternity Home, Leigh, left town at 18 to study at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London, and went on to become Principal at the New D’Oyly Carte Opera company before moving to Opera North.

Since then, he has entertained audiences around the globe, including at notable venues such as the British Embassy in Yangon (formerly Rangoon), the banks of the Nile in Cairo, the Grand Ballroom at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, and London’s Albert Hall.

But now he is about to embark on an emotional homecoming to the place where it all began at the age of just seven.

Joe, currently on a nationwide tour, said: “I made my debut at St Joseph’s Hall in the pantomime, Humpty Dumpty, and I got the bug. I have always been incredibly grateful for that.

“My family have been local to the Bedford area of town for 200 years, and many of us have performed on St Joseph’s stage or worked behind the scenes.

“The hall has played huge role in our lives, and if I can help to save it, I will be proud and delighted.”

Joe’s concert has been organised by St Joseph’s Players as they bid to rescue their historic home for the past century. The Players have recently taken over the lease of the Chapel Street Hall, but deterioration during the pandemic has left the group racing against time.

Rainwater is entering the building, resulting in damp and crumbling plasterwork. In addition to roof repairs, missing guttering must be reinstated and brickwork repointed.

Fundraising is well underway, but members are hoping an appearance by one of Leigh’s most talented sons will boost their coffers.

During a stellar 30-year career, Joe’s most magical moment has been performing for the late Queen at Windsor Castle. He was also invited to Portofino in Italy for Rod Stewart’s wedding to Penny Lancaster. There, his rendition of Nessun Dorma moved the rock legend to tears.

For his Leigh concert, Joe promises something for everyone with a set taking in songs from the musicals, opera standards, Christmas favourites and a few Irish tunes to reflect his ancestry.

He added, “I am very proud of my achievements, and I feel lucky and grateful every time I perform, but I will never forget my roots and my hometown.

“It is really important what we are trying to achieve with St Joseph’s Hall. Venues like it are a vital resource for the community and must be saved.

“The Hall inspired me all those years ago, and I want to help it inspire our next generation of young people.”

Priced £20 each, tickets for Joe’s concert on Sunday 1st December, starting at 2.00pm and including a Cream Tea and glass of fizz, can be booked online by searching for ‘Ticketsource St Joseph’s Players’. Alternatively, telephone bookings can made via 07907 880308.