Spanish Pianist Juan Blazquez Garre invited to Wigan Music Society

On 8th March 2025 the brilliant Spanish pianist will give a recital at Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, Wigan, WN1 2PG

Born in Lorca (Spain) in 1998, he began his piano studies at the “Narciso Yepes” Professional Conservatory of Lorca in 2006. He completed his piano studies at the Real Conservatorio Superior de Música de Madrid in 2020, under the guidance of Ana Guijarro, having previously studied with Pilar Bilbao Iturburu; and then in the RNCM with Graham Scott and Kathryn Stott. He continues studying his Postgraduate Diploma at the RNCM in Manchester with Kathryn Stott.

Juanjo has received masterclasses from teachers such as Lilya Zilberstein, Anna Malikova, Stefan Vladar, Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, Stephen Hugh, Eldar Nebolsin, Claudio Martínez-Mehner, and Eliso Virsaladze mong others. He is also a fellow of the prestigious “La Caixa” Foundation, recipient of the “FW Wright Piano Scholarship” endowed by the RNCM , and he was chosen to represent Spain in the “Kyoto International music students festival” in 2019, receiving outstanding reviews. He recently appeared in the issue n.83 of International Piano Magazine in June, which reviewed the charity concert in favour of the Disasters Committee Ukraine Appeal and A Bed Every Night.

At a previous concert Juan gave a fantastic performance of Walt Disney's Sorcerer's Apprentice from the Film Fantasia so we can expect more fireworks from him on the 8th.

Trinity URC Foyer.

Doors open at 7pm and the concert starts at 7:30pm

Tickets at the door or via our web site www.wiganmusic.org.uk and or ticket partner www.ticketsource.co.uk/wigan-music-society or scan the code on the poster. Guests £15, Members £10

Refreshments and drinks including tea, coffee, wine, juices are available in the church foyer (picture below) during the interval.