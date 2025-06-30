Stop children scrolling on their phones with our exciting holiday camps

What working parent is looking forward to the nightmare of the six-week summer break?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those of us that don’t have grandparents on tap and can only book up to two weeks off over the holiday period, it can be a nightmare. Getting your children looked after is enough of a juggle without worrying about what they are doing while you’re at work and don’t get me started on the guilt.

Superstars Holiday Clubs are here to help you navigate the Summer providing fun for your little ones and peace of mind for you. Our Summer holiday camps run for the full six weeks of the holidays from 21 July to 29 August, excluding bank holidays, from 8am until 4.30pm with a late pick-up option to 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our camps are running at Hawkley Hall and Standish High schools. Prices are £25 per day or £110 for a full standard week. There are government funded HAF places at Hawkley Hall High School for children on benefit-related free school meals. Please see our website for further details of all our camps at www.superstarscamps.co.uk or email us at [email protected]

Some of our Specialist Camps

At Superstars we aim to help develop your children’s resilience, independence, sociability and enthusiasm and are all about getting children into hobbies and off their mobile phones. We run specialist weeks in craft, fashion and woodwork where children learn new skills and create something which they take home. Specialist two-day courses on coding and crochet are also running. There is also a day of zorbs, drone soccer, archery tag, card making, laser tag and an obstacle course. Summer could be the perfect opportunity for your child to discover something new.

Our standard offer if you don’t want the specialist camps is multi sports, football and dance. There is also Lego available for the children to play with as well as specialist Lego camps. Children are offered a variety of sporting activities each day and choose what they want to take part in. Get rid of your summer headache and book your children in now.