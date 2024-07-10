Summer of fun to be had at Wigan borough cinema

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leigh Film Factory, the independent not for profit cinema based on Floor 4 of Spinners Mill, is bringing back their 'Pay as you feel' screenings this Summer with a range of family films that will please sudiences young and old.

The cinema, which is volunteer led and is fast approaching its second birthday, has secured the support of several local businesses to enable them to offer tickets for six screenings on a pay as you feel basis - meaning that a family can enjoy a trip to the cinema every week of the holidays whatever their budget.

Kevin Lowe, Events manager at the cinema, said 'We believe that everyone deserves a little cinema escapism now and again, but we know that sometimes it can be beyond the means of many families, especially with the cost of living continuously rising. The local businesses that have come on board and covered the cost of the film licenses for us mean that we can offer families a couple of hours where they can leave those worries behind, every week of the holidays'

The films start on Tuesday 23rd July with 'Kung Fu Panda 4', and then continue every Tuesday with 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie', 'The Princess Bride', 'The LEgo Batman Movie' and 'The Greatest Showman'. There is also a special Saturday afternoon screening of 'Back to the Future' on August 17th.

Leigh Film Factory - A summer full of film!

As well as the Pay as you feel screenings, Leigh Film Factory has an extremely varied line up over the coming months, from the highly acclaimed independent films 'Hundreds of Beavers' and 'Kensuke's Kingdom' to the all time classic 'Lawrence of Arabia' and the controversial 'A Clockwork Orange.