Take a look inside Haigh Hall as work continues on the restoration

By Michelle Adamson
Published 7th May 2025, 15:45 BST
We take an exclusive first look inside the historic Haigh Hall, Wigan, as its multi-million pound restoration continues.

The council plans to turn it into “a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination”, which will have an art gallery, children’s education area, event space for weddings and parties, rooftop terrace, restaurant, bar and much more.

Windows have been restored and original shutters are in place.

1. Haigh Hall

Windows have been restored and original shutters are in place. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. Haigh Hall

As work continues inside and outside the building, we take an exclusive first look inside the historic Haigh Hall, Wigan, as a multi-million pound restoration of Haigh Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Ellie Colling, construction project manager at Haigh Hall, with restored windows at Haigh Hall.

3. Haigh Hall

Ellie Colling, construction project manager at Haigh Hall, with restored windows at Haigh Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Restored exterior walls, windows and drainpipes of Haigh Hall.

4. Haigh Hall

Restored exterior walls, windows and drainpipes of Haigh Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

