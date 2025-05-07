The council plans to turn it into “a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination”, which will have an art gallery, children’s education area, event space for weddings and parties, rooftop terrace, restaurant, bar and much more.
Haigh Hall
Windows have been restored and original shutters are in place. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Haigh Hall
As work continues inside and outside the building, we take an exclusive first look inside the historic Haigh Hall, Wigan, as a multi-million pound restoration of Haigh Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Haigh Hall
Ellie Colling, construction project manager at Haigh Hall, with restored windows at Haigh Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Haigh Hall
Restored exterior walls, windows and drainpipes of Haigh Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
