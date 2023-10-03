Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK's biggest Emo club night returns to The Boulevard in Wigan on Saturday October 28 for a spooky Hallowe’en instalment.

The event plays host to sell-out shows across the UK and Ireland taking you back to the 2000s with the biggest Emo Anthems.

Popular Emo Bands

Expect to hear massive emo party anthems from My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, The Used, All American Rejects, Jimmy Eat World, Enter Shikari, You Me At Six, All Time Low, Hawthorne Heights, Pierce The Veil and loads more.

The event has been a staple part of The Boulevard's event calendar for the past two years with a full venue takeover.

The Black Parade Wigan has welcomed over 3,000 people, that are looking for that piece of nostalgia.

The event brings emo and rock fans of all ages and backgrounds together in a safe environment. Pop down for a sing and dance as Cafe Nirvana's original DJ "Fishy" spins the tunes all night.