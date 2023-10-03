Take a trip down Memory Lane in Wigan with Emo anthems!
Dig out your skinny jeans and your favourite band T-shirt: it's time to take a trip back to the 2000s with Black Parade Emo Anthems!
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The UK's biggest Emo club night returns to The Boulevard in Wigan on Saturday October 28 for a spooky Hallowe’en instalment.
The event plays host to sell-out shows across the UK and Ireland taking you back to the 2000s with the biggest Emo Anthems.
Expect to hear massive emo party anthems from My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, The Used, All American Rejects, Jimmy Eat World, Enter Shikari, You Me At Six, All Time Low, Hawthorne Heights, Pierce The Veil and loads more.
The event has been a staple part of The Boulevard's event calendar for the past two years with a full venue takeover.
The Black Parade Wigan has welcomed over 3,000 people, that are looking for that piece of nostalgia.