Take part in a sponsored welly walk for Medical Detection Dogs this autumn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Medical Detection Dogs is a life-saving, innovative, record-breaking charity, celebrating its 15th anniversary year. To celebrate, it is holding welly walks around the UK to help raise money and awareness for its lifesaving dogs, one of which is around Longford Park in Trafford.

Come along, dust off the cobwebs, get some fresh air and enjoy your doggy fix. Happening on Sunday October 8, there are two different walk lengths to choose from; approximately 1.5km or 5km, suitable for dachshunds to great Danes. Wellies, mud and dogs are not essential!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medical Detection Dogs trains dogs to save lives using their amazing sense of smell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Medical Detection Dogs Welly walk - join in at Longford Park, Manchester

The charity does this through Medical Alert Assistance Dogs and Bio-Detection Dogs.

Medical Alert Assistance Dogs save and change lives on a daily basis for clients with conditions such as PoTS, diabetes, and Addison’s Disease by giving them a five to 10-minute warning when they are about to become unwell.

Bio-Detection Dogs detect the tiniest smells associated with diseases like cancer, Parkinson’s and bacterial infections, with the aim of faster, cheaper and non-invasive diagnosis that could save thousands of lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can be a part of this life-saving work by taking part in the welly walk, and helping Medical Detection Dogs continue its lifesaving work for the next 15 years – and beyond.

Register to take part and receive a receive a route map, sponsorship form and link to join one of Medical Detection Dogs’ Super Sniffer Webinars, where you can find out more about MDD’s amazing work. Children taking part will receive an exclusive Super Sniffer Heroes activity pack, and bring your dog to receive a free souvenir doggy bandana for your pawsome friend.

Can’t make it to the Longford Park walk? Medical Detection Dogs are is holding a virtual welly walk sponsorship challenge, so you can take on your welly walk anywhere around the country during the month of October. Or, join the Southern welly walk in Milton Keynes on October 22.