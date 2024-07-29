Talented homecare hero from Wigan prepares to take part in final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The much-anticipated grand final of Homecare’s Got Talent (HCGT), the exciting new talent show exclusively for homecare workers, is soon approaching. After a highly competitive round of semi-finals, the remaining standout contestants will fight for the crown in front of a large audience at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre in York on 8th August.

The final sees three of Manchester’s homecare heroes – Amy Boyle from Right at Home South Warrington, Stephanie Kielaus from Apollo Care Wirral Birkenhead and Kelly Wealleans from Home Instead Wigan, all flaunting their incredible vocals in hopes to take home the well-deserved grand prize package. Not only does the package include £1,000 prize money and a holiday for two, but also contains the honourable opportunity to perform at Carefest - an annual celebration of the dedication and achievements of healthcare workers.

A star-studded panel of judges, including Eurovision stars Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston from Bucks Fizz, have been watching and scoring all the incredible acts of homecare workers from all over the country over the past few weeks and have carefully selected Amy, Stephanie and Kelly as some of the UK’s most talented homecare workers to watch out for. Each of their years of hard work and dedication to the people of the Manchester area who need care in their homes shows that they are all truly deserving of getting this far in the competition.

“I’ve always loved to sing but I struggle to control my nerves. The one person I could always confidently sing to was my Grandma, she was my biggest fan! To win the final would be incredible. I honestly have no words for how that would feel! But I’m just so proud to be in the final with all the other amazing talented carers and that I had the courage to audition in the first place as I very nearly didn’t! It’s been an amazing opportunity and the best experience throughout,” said Amy.

Homecare’s Got Talent finalists from the Manchester semi-finals

Manchester’s finalists hope their local community will get involved by supporting their local talented heroes on social media and at the event itself which will be raising money for The Care Workers Charity whose mission it is to advance the financial, professional and mental wellbeing of care workers. The dazzling night is promised to be packed full of joy, excitement and more heartfelt performances from the exceptional finalists.

“It’s not about the winning - it’s the taking part! I’m so looking forward to the finals and fingers crossed for all the contestants, it will be a great night!” added Stephanie.

Thanks go to HCGT’s sponsors Celo, OneTouch, Autumna, Howden, Raring2go! and We Care Communications, Social Media 92, as well as supporting brands Apollo Care, Bluebird Care, Caremark, City & County Healthcare Group, CareYourWay, Heritage Healthcare, Home Instead, Radfield Home Care, Right at Home, Sylvian Care, Walfinch and Visiting Angels.