Taylor Wimpey to host weekend events across its developments

Taylor Wimpey’s Sales Executives will be on hand to advise about the selection of tailored deals and packages available for all homebuyers, whether they are first time buyers or existing home owners. Independent Financial Advisors will also be on hand at each event, providing prospective buyers mortgage guidance and support.

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to our developments this month, as it’s the perfect opportunity for them to find their dream home and understand how we can help to make their move affordable and stress-free.

“We encourage potential home buyers to come along to the event for their preferred development and explore our variety of show homes and properties which are available to reserve. Buyers looking for three bedroom homes will also be able to take a look at our Alton G and Gosford house types at our open house weekend at Rothwells Farm in Golborne.”

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments from 11am to 5pm:

Easymover and Part Exchange incentives event at Riven Stones on 13th and 14th April 2024, Broken Stone Road, Feniscowles, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB3 0LL. 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £269,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/blackburn/riven-stones

Easymover and Part Exchange incentives event at Half Penny Meadows on 13th and 14th April 2024, Pendle Road, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 1LN. 2, 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £284,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/clitheroe/half-penny-meadows

Gosford and Alton G open house event at Rothwells Farm on 20th and 21st April 2024 from, Lowton Road, Golborne, Wigan, Lancashire, WA3 3EG. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £249,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/wigan/rothwells-farm