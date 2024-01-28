Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We, the Circle G Foundation, are holding our annual fund-raising event in Lowton and Leigh on May 11 and 12 this year.

We have a great two days planned If you visit our website https://www.thecirclegfoundation.com you can find out more about us and also the good causes we have donated to around the world over the years.

Every year we have a nominated cause that we raise money for and this year we have chosen organisations helping those with dementia and their carers. For 2024 we would very much like the donation(s) to include organisations local to our HQ here in the UK.

Elvis fans - dates for your diaries

We are also currently accepting nominations for our two annual awards, The Elvis Presley Rising Sun award and The Gary Pepper memorial award.

The EP Rising Sun award recognises the achievements of those benefitting from equine therapy, or those organisations or individuals providing equine therapy to enhance the lives of others or individuals or organisations involved in horse rescue. If you know anyone who you feel would be a suitable nominee please let us know.

The Gary Pepper Memorial award recognises an individual who has shown the true Elvis spirit, whether that be someone battling against adversity, striving and succeeding against the odds or an individual who has made another persons life better by their kindness.

We would love to hear from anyone who would like to nominate an individual, group or organisation for either award. All nominees will be given a complimentary ticket for our event on May 11. Nominations close on 1st April 2024.

On Saturday 11th May (start 7pm) we will be royally entertained by the All Elvis Big Screen Disco, fabulous tribute artist Charlie Harper, Priscilla Tribute Lauren Knight and also Neil Lancaster and his band.

Those joining us on the Saturday evening will be treated to a fabulous buffet and we will also be holding a silent auction and raffle. The venue is Lowton Social Club WA3 2AQ.

On Sunday 12th May we are screening the documentary film Elvis That’s The Way It Is at the Leigh Film Factory starting at 2pm. Venue Leigh Spinners Mill WN7 2LB

Tickets are only available in advance and are selling so people should get in touch asap they’re interested.

Contact us by email at [email protected]

Ticket prices are as follows

Two Day Tickets (for the Saturday and Sunday events) £45 per person

Saturday Only Ticket (Inc buffet) £35 per person

Saturday Only Ticket (no buffet). £25 per person

Sunday Only Ticket £15 per person

ALL profits from the two days and the auction and raffle will be donated to organisations working with those with dementia and their carers…..and given in the name of Elvis Presley as we continue his charitable and humanitarian legacy.

We are proud to Be More Like Elvis – and help others where we can and recognise and celebrate others who do.