The Mayor of Wigan's Charity Ball taking place in April

Wigan Council has announced The Mayor's Charity Ball is taking place on April 13th.
By Manuela Sanchez LopezContributor
Published 7th Mar 2024, 09:53 GMT
The ball is in aid of the Mayor of Wigan's charities, Wigan Samaritans Branch and MaLeigh.

Tickets, for the black tie event, are being sold for £50 and include a drinks reception, 3 course meal, including a glass of wine per person and finally tea and coffee.

Last year the Mayor's charity appeal raised over £20,000 for the charity Daffodils Dreams.

The performer for this year's ball, Olivia Garcia.The performer for this year's ball, Olivia Garcia.
It will take place from 7.00pm at DW Stadium on Saturday, April 13th and will raise money for the Mayor's chosen charities.

Olivia Garcia will also be performing to entertain attendees as well as a DJ.

For tickets contact Michael Wistanley on 07810243555 or by emailing: [email protected].

