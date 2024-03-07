The Mayor of Wigan's Charity Ball taking place in April
Wigan Council has announced The Mayor's Charity Ball is taking place on April 13th.
Tickets, for the black tie event, are being sold for £50 and include a drinks reception, 3 course meal, including a glass of wine per person and finally tea and coffee.
Last year the Mayor's charity appeal raised over £20,000 for the charity Daffodils Dreams.
It will take place from 7.00pm at DW Stadium on Saturday, April 13th and will raise money for the Mayor's chosen charities.
Olivia Garcia will also be performing to entertain attendees as well as a DJ.
For tickets contact Michael Wistanley on 07810243555 or by emailing: [email protected].