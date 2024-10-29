The Reeva Programme CIC

The goal of our programme is to improve quality of life and help military veterans and emergency service leavers in our community.

Our Reeva support club provides a space to relax, switch off and enjoy some down time as well as the chance to meet new people, form friendships and have a sense of belonging within a supportive social network.

Our allotment is a safe space for veterans, emergency service leavers and their families to come down too and unwind. Gardening is not only good for a physical health but for mental health too, as it provides a sense of purpose and an ideal opportunity to get outdoors and be active at all times of the year

Our community dogs are currently in training so that they will be able go into school, care homes and hospitals allowing Reeva to engage with the community in a way that we have never done before.