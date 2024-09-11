The top five beauty spots in Wigan according to Tripadvisor reviews

By Natasha Critchley
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2024

Whether you want to believe it or not, Wigan is home to some of the region’s top beauty spots and attractions.

Rather than heading further afield on your next outdoor adventure, why not look more local to one of the below top scenic spots in Wigan. According to Tripadvisor, they’re certainly not to be missed.

1. Haigh Woodland Park

Described as the “jewel in Wigan’s crown of green spaces” and “having something for everyone”, Haigh woodland park has quickly become the regions favourite day out for families.

Haigh Woodland Park is the borough's favourite spot, according to Tripadvisor reviews

2. Fairy Glen

Fairy Glen is praised on Tripadvisor for their scenic forest areas and walking terrain for all abilities. Please note the lack of parking and plan accordingly if spending a day at this local beauty spot.

3. Worthington Lakes

Reviewed as a “lovely spot for a walk”, Worthington Lakes offer multiple reservoirs to stroll around and to have a look at the ducks. However dog owners steer clear as dogs are not permitted at this spot.

4. Mesnes Park

“Nestled on the edge of Wigan town centre”, Mesnes Park is host to Victorian style gardens, bandstand and pavilion, with guests welcome to buy an ice cream at the on-site Fredericks ice-cream parlour.

5. Borsdane Wood

An area of natural ancient woodland, Borsdane Wood is a popular day out for families and dogwalkers who want to take advantage of one of the top scenic spots Wigan has to offer.

