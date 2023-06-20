News you can trust since 1853
The undead come to life in Wigan!

The Vampirettes are bringing their high-energy Undead Legends of Rock show to Wigan in August, promising to resurrect some of the greatest rock classics of all time.
By Karen AshtonContributor
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST

This undead all-girl group's back story is shrouded in mystery and intrigue, but their talent and passion for rock music is very much alive.

The Vampirettes, an all female vampire rock band, have been turning heads and raising eyebrows since their reemergence in the music scene.

The Vampirettes - Live at Ealing Blues 2022The Vampirettes - Live at Ealing Blues 2022
The Vampirettes - Live at Ealing Blues 2022
Originally known as The Wandettes, a ’60s girl group, the band vanished in 1966 under mysterious circumstances, during a flight with their enigmatic manager, Rafe Tuson.

Rumors of their fate circulated for decades, with some claiming they went down in a plane crash, while others whispered of a darker fate involving their manager's true identity.

But now, after nearly 60 years, the band has returned, looking as young and vibrant as they did in their prime, and they're ready to rock.

With their signature blend of ’60s girl group harmonies and modern vampire-inspired attitude, The Vampirettes are a force to be reckoned with.

Their live performances are the stuff of legend, and sometimes their shows includes a short pyrotechnic display of fireballs coming out of their mouths (this bit may not be true).

With a fan base spanning generations, The Vampirettes are proving that some things truly do get better with age.

Just don't expect them to age like regular mortals... because they are not.

Led by the charismatic front-woman Belladonna, The Vampirettes unleash hard-driving renditions of classics by Joan Jett, Peter Green, Jefferson Airplane, Ozzy Osbourne and much more.

"We aim to honour the best of rock while bringing our own undead twist to the show," says Belladonna.

The Vampirettes look every inch the undead rock chicks. But their powerful vocals and hard-rocking sound shows that women in rock still have real bite.

The show is filled with props, and tongue-in-cheek horror references that will delight any rock or goth music fan.

"We want to give people a shot of pure rock power and passion, with a dose of campy fun," Belladonna says. "There's nothing quite like hearing those iconic rock anthems performed live."

The Vampirettes are poised to bring their revolutionary spirit to new audiences.

"We're on a mission to keep the flame of female-fuelled rock burning forever," declares Belladonna.

Catch The Vampirettes' Undead Legends of Rock show on Friday August 11 at The Boulevard on Wallgate. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Be there or be scared!

Tickets are available from Eventbrite for £10 and it's sure to be a night of music, mystique and mayhem that will raise your pulse, not just once but twice!

