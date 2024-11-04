Wigan and Leigh Hospice have this year been voted the beneficiaries of the Wincanton Charity Fund-raising.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goal has been set to raise a grand total of £5,000 throught the year, and thanks to the £1,674.50 raised at the latest event, a charity race night, the total currently stands at £4,112 leading into November.

Organisers of the latest event, Liam Aitken and Phil Walker, say that charity fund-raising, community outreach and employee engagement are very important to Wincanton Wigan which echoes in our core values of treating people right, doing the right thing and continuously improving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wincanton spokesperson said: “In 2023, we set ourselves an ambitious challenge: to deliver one million hours of social value, enriching the communities we operate in.

Liam Aitken and Phil Walker hosting the Chairty Race Night at Anderton's Bar, Wigan

"With projects already completed with local organisations and charities such as The Brick, Sunshine House Community Centre, The Storehouse Project, Wigan Athletic and Wigan and Leigh Hospice, we will continue to support and contribute to more local initiatives.

"This past year has been important to us, as to many other people, with the work the hospice does.”

It currently costs in the region of £18,000 a day to keep the doors of the hospice open, and they must raise £12,000 of this to be able to continue to provide palliative and end-of-life care for anyone over the age of 18 who lives in Wigan and Leigh.

They have a 14-bed inpatient facility in Hindley and a team of Hospice nurse specialists who support people of end-of-life pathways who are able to stay at home. We hope to hit the target of £5000 we have set ourselves to donate to the Hospice and will continue to offer support in the future.

Artwork to depict the total amount raised by Wincanton Wigan in 2024, with a further £1674.50 to be added

Neil Frost, of Wincanton has organised fundraising events such as a darts and pool competition, bike riding challenge, valentines, easter, mother's day and the upcoming Christmas raffle all to help to reach the target, with the help of Sharron Fox, Abigail Robinson, Kath Hill, Lisa Walker and many others on the Kraft Heinz contract.

A big thankyou to all who have helped us this year, and we hope to continue to provide support to the community going forward.