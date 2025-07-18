51 photos of Richard Ashcroft's homecoming and other Robin Park gigs 12 months on

By Michelle Adamson
Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:47 BST
This time last year Robin Park Arena hosted a five-night series of live music with rock star Richard Ashcroft returning to his hometown of Wigan to play two headline gigs. Were you there?

Robin Park Music Series was a successful and entertaining five nights of live music, held at Robin Park Arena, Wigan in July 2024.

The event was opened on Wednesday July 17, by 2012 X-Factor winner James Arthur, who played to an excited crowd. Iconic rock star frontman and his band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds graced the stage on Thursday July 18, with the second half of the gig devoted to much-loved Oasis songs, which the crowd sang out loud. Wigan’s own The Lathums played their biggest headline show to date on Friday July 19 with an emotional and celebratory homecoming, as the band loudly and proudly played the songs of hope and heartbreak that have filled two chart-topping albums. The Music Series was then closed with two ground-breaking shows by celebrated rock star and local lad Ashcroft on Saturday and Sunday July 20 and 21, which saw the former Verve frontman perform in Wigan for the first time since the famous Haigh Hall concert in front of 35,000 people over 25-years ago.

Here’s a look back at the event from 2024.

Looking back to last year - Robin Park Music Series 2024.

1. 2024

Looking back to last year - Robin Park Music Series 2024. Photo: staff

Richard Ashcroft played to a sell-out crowd at Robin Park Arena.

2. 2024

Richard Ashcroft played to a sell-out crowd at Robin Park Arena. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

The Lathums singer Alex Moore at their Wigan homecoming gig at Robin Park Arena.

3. 2024

The Lathums singer Alex Moore at their Wigan homecoming gig at Robin Park Arena. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Fans at Robin Park in Wigan enjoying Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 2024

Fans at Robin Park in Wigan enjoying Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

