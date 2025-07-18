The event was opened on Wednesday July 17, by 2012 X-Factor winner James Arthur, who played to an excited crowd. Iconic rock star frontman and his band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds graced the stage on Thursday July 18, with the second half of the gig devoted to much-loved Oasis songs, which the crowd sang out loud. Wigan’s own The Lathums played their biggest headline show to date on Friday July 19 with an emotional and celebratory homecoming, as the band loudly and proudly played the songs of hope and heartbreak that have filled two chart-topping albums. The Music Series was then closed with two ground-breaking shows by celebrated rock star and local lad Ashcroft on Saturday and Sunday July 20 and 21, which saw the former Verve frontman perform in Wigan for the first time since the famous Haigh Hall concert in front of 35,000 people over 25-years ago.