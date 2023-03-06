A sneak picture preview of Wigan Little Theatre's new saucy farce that comes to the stage this week

The curtain goes up this week on Wigan Little Theatre’s latest production: a fast-paced farce from the pens of John Chapman and Jeremy Lloyd.

The plot finds the main protagonists, Norman and Stanley, trying to sell their failing haulage business.

They arrange to complete the deal in a suite at a smart London hotel and, at the request of the buyers, even arrange for the services of two “sophisticated ladies of the night” to help the new owners celebrate once the deal is complete.

All appears to be going to plan until as always, things go from the ridiculous to pandemonium and an ever-spiralling series of deceptions!

Business Affairs runs from March 8 to 18.

Book tickets at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on its 24-hour telephone booking service – 0333 666 3366.

