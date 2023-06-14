Come out from your pineapple under the sea to catch under-the-sea spectacle The SpongeBob Musical

Lewis Cornay plays the title role in The SpongeBob Musical at Blackpool Opera House

Even if you aren’t a fan of that cute and loveable sea sponge, you won’t fail to fall in love with each and every one of the characters on stage.

We join the citizens of Bikini Bottoms as they discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, and so unlikely hero SpongeBob, along with his friends, must unite to save the fate of their undersea world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everything about The SpongeBob Musical is coated in glamour – from the innovative set where the resident band are housed, down to the tidal wave of original songs written by some of the world’s most iconic rock and pop artists.

And with all this glitz you might expect a show packed full of big names, but that is not the case here. Many of the cast members are just starting out with their acting careers, but you wouldn’t know it. This is a tight ensemble who work seamlessly together to present a high-energy fast-paced performance. Just watching their performance will leave you exhausted.

Lewis Cornay takes the lead as SpongeBob himself and he shines through as the clumsy and childlike character. With a likeness to Rick Moranis as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, Lewis has taken the role of SpongeBob and truly made it his own.

Of course, there is always a show-stealer, and in this case it was Gareth Gates in his role of Squidward Q Tentacles. Taking an unassuming role throughout the show, he suddenly bursts out with a song and dance routine that leaves you astounded and with your toes tapping away in unison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems unfair to not single out every cast member though because they all performed amazingly.

The only downside on the night was the sounds – sometimes the powerful tunes pumping out from the band drowned out the singing. But this is something that can easily be fixed.

Don’t miss this must-see musical extravaganza of the year – catch it at the Blackpool Opera House before Saturday.