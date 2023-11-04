News you can trust since 1853
Dance the night away as show celebrating northern soul heads to Wigan borough's social clubs

An immersive show starring the world champion northern soul dancer is heading to the borough to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Wigan Casino.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Award-winning theatre company Not Too Tame has started rehearsals this week on a Wigan version of its production The Social.

It is an immersive experience and uses northern soul to tell stories of Wigan Casino, social clubs and those who will forever “keep the faith”.

The show dubs itself "a love letter to Wigan Casino” and celebrates all things community, clubland and northern soul.

The Social celebrates the 50th anniversary of Wigan Casino

It features live and recorded music, and the audience will be able to get up and dance.

The show follows a month-long programme of exhibitions, performances and events held to mark the 50th anniversary of Wigan Casino.

The Social is being brought to the borough by Wigan cultural programme Down To Earth, together with Not Too Tame, and they will be working alongside local and national artists to uncover the true stories and memories of Wigan’s northern soul community.

The cast includes Sally Molloy, who was crowned world northern soul dance champion in 2022
Director and co-writer of the show Jimmy Fairhurst – whose dad Jimmy captained Wigan Warriors in the 1980s – said: “We are incredibly excited to bring this show to Wigan, the home of northern soul. We produce high-octane, heart-on-the sleeve stories that are steeped in working-class culture and made by working class artists and this show is no exception. Northern soul belongs to Wigan, so we must get this right.”

The show will celebrate regional identity and champion community and the team promises it will be an exhilarating night out for audiences.

The cast includes Sally Molloy, who was crowned world northern soul dance champion in 2022, with her moving story of winning the title told in the show.

She has an ever-growing fan base across social media and recently teamed up Scottish rock band Texas to appear in a music video.

Atherton actor, singer and voice-over artist Samantha Seager
Also appearing will be Atherton actor, singer and voice-over artist Samantha Seager, whose theatre credits include Marlene in Only Fools and Horses Musical in the West End and Kes at Derby Playhouse.

The show will tour four social clubs in the borough – Hindley Community Sports and Social Club from November 15 to 18, Bickershaw Village Community Club from November 22 to 25, Leigh Miners Welfare Institute from November 29 to December 2 and St Jude’s Social Club, in Worsley Mesnes, from December 6 to 9.

Hannah Thompson, programme manager at Down To Earth, said: “It is such a privilege to be able to work on such an exciting project which celebrates our town’s northern soul heritage. We’re especially excited about being able to take award-winning theatre to our communities’ doorsteps, so as well as the standard tickets we are offering concession tickets to anyone who needs one. We also have discounted tickets available from the clubs directly for local residents.

"Tickets are now limited, so get your glad-rags on for a dancefloor full of fun, fancy footwork and family feuds. It’s an immersive, site-specific show in a real local boozer and promises to be a great night out.”

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/the-social-2567009

