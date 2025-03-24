The event is to raise funds for the launch of Lisa’s book, The Most Precious Gift, a children's story with inspiration from her personal experience of Lisa's IVF journey, as her child Gabrielle, who in now three, is the result of a donor egg. Lisa said:"At age 16, donor-conceived children have the right to obtain the donor’s basic information, then at 18, full contact information. However, my own experience has shown me that there is minimal support as to how to open this dialogue with the child. This inspired me to write a children’s story, in the form of rhyming couplets to help aid children’s understanding. The story focuses upon Hattie hen, who is unable to lay eggs of her own and Annie hen who gifts her with one of her eggs."