Five young Wigan dancers have their Cinderella dreams come true

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After taking part in hugely competitive auditions, the five girls Sophia Dean, 14, Lavinia-Rose O'Loughlin, 12, Amelia Reeves, 11, Roma Sanotra, 13, and Isabella Wood, 14, are now in rehearsals for the EYB's production.

This is a fantastic opportunity for the young dancers as they will be sharing the stage with international performers from the world's most renowned dance companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EYB Princial, Lindsey Fraser, who danced with the Vienna Festival Ballet, will be starring as Cinderella. She said: "I wish I had danced with EYB when I was young. The dancers learn so much about performance skills and the artistry of ballet. I love working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance fantastic roles and teach and watch the young dancers progress."

The young dancers (from left to right): Lavinia-Rose, Sophia, Isabella, Roma and Amelia.

One of the young dancers', Amelia Reeves, mum, is extremely proud of her daughter's achievement. She said: "Her fantastic teachers have given her the knowledge and confidence to be able to Audition and be selected for this amazing experience with the English Youth Ballet. Amelia is so excited to be performing at the Manchester Opera House, and we are all very proud of her."

Lavinia-Rose's proud mum, said: "She is extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity which wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication that Miss Louise and all the teachers at Buckley Theatre School have given her from when she started to dance at 2 years old. Everyone is very proud of her and we wish her the best of luck!"

The three performances of the production by the award winning national dance company, will take place at the Manchester Opera House on the 8th and 9th of March.